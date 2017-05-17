Dr. Kohut's Arkansas patient speaks out

Dr. Kohut's Arkansas patient speaks out

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 4029TV.com

Dr. James Kohut saw at least one patient in the hospital the same day he started working for Sparks Health System. WEBVTT SPARKS CONFIRMS HE PROVIDED ANOPINION OR ASSISTED IN AT LEAST17 CASES.TONIGHT, IN AN INTERVIEW YOU'LLSEE ONLY ON 40/29, OUR BRETTRAINS TALKED TO ONE PATIENT WHOSAYS SHE WAS SHOCKED WHEN SHEFOUND OUT THE DOCTOR WASARRESTED.BRETT?BRETT: ACCORDING TO THESEMEDICAL RECORDS, DR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 35 min Question 35,855
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC