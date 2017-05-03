Disgraced preacher, child sex abuser ...

Disgraced preacher, child sex abuser Tony Alamo dies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Tony Alamo, a one-time street preacher whose apocalyptic ministry grew into a multimillion-dollar network of businesses and property before he was convicted in Arkansas of sexually abusing young girls he considered his wives, has died in prison. He was 82. Once known for designing elaborately decorated jackets for celebrities including Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, Alamo died on Tuesday at a federal prison hospital in Butner, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 4 hr Now_What- 44
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 hr Mellissa 35,514
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Apr 28 okimar 2
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... Apr 22 Geezer 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC