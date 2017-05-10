Decertified adult homes continue to o...

Decertified adult homes continue to operate in Arkansas

One of Arkansas' nursing-home alternative programs - adult family homes - finally took hold four years after its 2011 introduction, but it was short-lived. By 2015, five individuals had opened their homes to disabled or aging adults dependent upon Medicaid, but each home has lost its certification in the past year, documents show.

