Decertified adult homes continue to operate in Arkansas
One of Arkansas' nursing-home alternative programs - adult family homes - finally took hold four years after its 2011 introduction, but it was short-lived. By 2015, five individuals had opened their homes to disabled or aging adults dependent upon Medicaid, but each home has lost its certification in the past year, documents show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,600
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC