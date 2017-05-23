Corruption trial delayed for ex-Arkansas lawmaker, others

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a federal judge in Fayetteville on Tuesday postponed the trial of Republican former Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton Jr. until Dec. 4. Prosecutors say the investigation continues and more indictments are expected. The judge also rejected Paris' request that he be tried separately in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.