Correction: Severe Weather-Texas-The ...

Correction: Severe Weather-Texas-The Latest story

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

In a story April 30 about severe weather, The Associated Press reported erroneously the circumstances of the death of a 7-year-old in Mississippi. The Rankin County coroner says the boy's death was not storm-related.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 35,494
Why should go for green movers? Thu jandbmovers 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Thu Now_What- 44
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Apr 28 okimar 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC