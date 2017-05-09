Conway man gets 5 years for child porn
Cary Dennis, who previously pleaded not guilty to possessing child porn, entered a negotiated plea deal last week and was ultimately sentenced to five years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with a five-year suspended sentence. Conway Police Department officers found the contraband in question while searching a Chapel Ridge apartment after an anonymous caller reported they believed Dennis's roommate, 27-year-old Corey Shows, had broken into their home and was storing stolen items at the apartment.
