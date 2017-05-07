Continue reading Body of Allen man found stuffed in trunk in Arkansas

Continue reading Body of Allen man fo...

An Allen man was found shot to death and stuffed in the trunk of his vehicle in Arkansas, authorities said. The body of the 64-year-old man, who has not been identified, was found Saturday afternoon in the vehicle in a wooded area near Magnet Cove, about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock, Hot Springs Sheriff Mike Cash told KARK4-TV.

