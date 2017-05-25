Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths o...

Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths of 2 at Springdale shop

Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the deaths of a father and his son found dead in a Springdale auto shop last week. Springdale police say emergency responders found the bodies of 35-year-old Travis Walls and his adolescent son Friday at the shop after they were reported missing for 12 hours.

