Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths of 2 at Springdale shop
Authorities say no foul play is suspected in the deaths of a father and his son found dead in a Springdale auto shop last week. Springdale police say emergency responders found the bodies of 35-year-old Travis Walls and his adolescent son Friday at the shop after they were reported missing for 12 hours.
