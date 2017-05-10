CAPCA celebrates Community Action Month

CAPCA celebrates Community Action Month

The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas is celebrating Community Action Month, dedicated to recognizing the success of the national Community Action Network that fights poverty across the United States. This month, CAPCA will be engaging in programs and events that showcase its anti-poverty work in Cleburne, Faulkner and White counties.

Chicago, IL

