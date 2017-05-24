Benton County Road Crews Recognized For Work Following Severe Flooding
Workers for the Benton County Road Department are getting recognition for their job after severe flooding ravaged many county roads and bridges. The University of Arkansas extension office in Benton County and county administrators, along with several local businesses and organizations hosted a lunch for road department employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Candy G
|36,115
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC