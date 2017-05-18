Before Trump's arrival:Watch Live: Sa...

Before Trump's arrival:Watch Live: Saluting Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

The event, hosted by Dr. Joe Frager in association with Arutz Sheva , is being live-streamed from the Leonardo Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem, with the participation of the new US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, ministers, Knesset members, rabbis, and public figures. The personalities salute Jerusalem on the occasion of its liberation's anniversary, in the live-broadcast video event brought to you here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 36 min Mellissa 36,035
construction Fri kass 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC