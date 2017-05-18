Before Trump's arrival:Watch Live: Saluting Jerusalem
The event, hosted by Dr. Joe Frager in association with Arutz Sheva , is being live-streamed from the Leonardo Plaza Hotel in Jerusalem, with the participation of the new US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, ministers, Knesset members, rabbis, and public figures. The personalities salute Jerusalem on the occasion of its liberation's anniversary, in the live-broadcast video event brought to you here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|36 min
|Mellissa
|36,035
|construction
|Fri
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC