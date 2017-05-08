At pizzeria meeting, Democrats in Ark...

At pizzeria meeting, Democrats in Arkansas House pick Whitaker to lead

Read more: NWAonline

At a pizzeria a short walk from the state Capitol in Little Rock, Democrats in the Arkansas House voted for a new leader of their caucus last week, selecting Fayetteville Rep. David Whitaker. The new House minority leader will guide a caucus in which Democratic ranks have been depleted since the party lost control of the Legislature in 2013 for the first time in more than a century.

