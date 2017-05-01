At local level, pot getting mixed rec...

At local level, pot getting mixed reception

Read more: NWAonline

Local governments across Arkansas are the key to implementing the voter-approved Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, but some county and city officials say they have questions about how to do so legally and responsibly. Others are actively embracing the pot-related facilities because the drug must be grown and dispensed in Arkansas.

Chicago, IL

