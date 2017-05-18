Asa Hutchinson: Arkansas Leads Nation in Foreign Direct Investment
Gov. Asa Hutchinson was the keynote speaker at the conference on the future of the Arkansas Delta at Pine Bluff Convention Center on Friday, addressing representatives from a range of sectors who met to discuss the region's progress and outlook for its future.
