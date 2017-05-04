As flooding downstream from breached ...

As flooding downstream from breached Arkansas levee monitored,...

Pictured are images from two of the four water rescues the Jackson County sheriff's office have performed in the past 24 hours due to flooding on Arkansas 37. As water recedes from Randolph and Lawrence counties, forecasters are monitoring towns downstream from the rain-swollen Black River as they experience intense flooding Thursday into Friday morning, leading one sheriff's office to perform four rescues in two days.

