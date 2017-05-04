As flooding downstream from breached Arkansas levee monitored,...
Pictured are images from two of the four water rescues the Jackson County sheriff's office have performed in the past 24 hours due to flooding on Arkansas 37. As water recedes from Randolph and Lawrence counties, forecasters are monitoring towns downstream from the rain-swollen Black River as they experience intense flooding Thursday into Friday morning, leading one sheriff's office to perform four rescues in two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Karl
|35,491
|Why should go for green movers?
|Thu
|jandbmovers
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Thu
|Now_What-
|44
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
|Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t...
|Apr 28
|okimar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC