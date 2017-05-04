Arkansas works to attract film industry
Arkansas is far from rivaling Hollywood as a movie location, but organizations and cities around the state are working to attract out-of-state filmmakers and encourage those already here. Money and services provided by the Arkansas Film Commission play a large role, but film producers note other incentives such as the landscape and willingness of local businesses to help.
