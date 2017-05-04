Arkansas works to attract film industry

Arkansas works to attract film industry

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Arkansas is far from rivaling Hollywood as a movie location, but organizations and cities around the state are working to attract out-of-state filmmakers and encourage those already here. Money and services provided by the Arkansas Film Commission play a large role, but film producers note other incentives such as the landscape and willingness of local businesses to help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 55 min BARNEYII 35,496
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 4 Now_What- 44
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Apr 28 okimar 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC