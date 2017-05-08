Arkansas woman wins round in 'Jeopardy!' Teachers Tournament
Mary Parker, who teaches at Rogers Heritage High School in Rogers, poses with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Photos courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc. Mary Parker, a high school French and English teacher from Rogers, earned $26,650 in an episode that aired Tuesday, beating two other educators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,513
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|21 hr
|Show phartzz
|45
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC