Arkansas Urban Deer Hunt Application Period Open for 2017-18

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - - The application period for Arkansas's special urban bowhunts for the 2017-18 hunting season is now open and will run until 6:30 p.m., August 18. Hunters interested in participating in the Cherokee Village, Russellville, Fairfield Bay, Horseshoe Bend, Heber Springs and Hot Springs Village hunts should visit their website to register online or contact J.D. Crawford at [email protected] Hunters wishing to participate in the Bull Shoals or Lakeview hunts should contact the Bull Shoals Urban Bowhunters Association's President Bill Craker at [email protected] The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission works with these two bowhunting groups in order to help administer needed hunts in urban areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.