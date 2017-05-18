Arkansas Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5 Percent
Arkansas' unemployment rate fell in April to a new record low, 3.5 percent, down one-tenth of a percentage point from March and six-tenths of a percentage point from April 2016.
