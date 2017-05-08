Arkansas senators named to tax cut ta...

Arkansas senators named to tax cut task force

23 hrs ago

Three Democrats and five Republicans from the state Senate have been named to serve on an Arkansas task force studying additional tax cuts. State Senate President Jonathan Dismang on Monday named his five appointees to the Arkansas Tax Reform and Relief Legislative Task Force, a 16-member panel that was formed as part of $50 million income tax cut plan lawmakers approved earlier this year.

