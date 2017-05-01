Arkansas senator calls for impeachmen...

Arkansas senator calls for impeachment of judge after death-penalty protest

17 hrs ago

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, shown protesting at the Governor's Mansion on Friday, said on his blog that he was portraying a crucified Jesus and that his hat covered "a black leather bound King James Version of the Bible, the book that my parents taught me to read and love as a child." An Arkansas senator is calling for the impeachment of a judge whose death-penalty protest in front of the governor's mansion ahead of executions last month sparked a debate over ethics and impartiality.

