Arkansas prepares for 1st double execution in United States since 2000
Ledell Lee, 51, who has been on death row since 1993 for killing his neighbour with a tyre tool, was pronounced dead at 11.56pm local time , four minutes before the deadline. Lee is the first of eight Arkansas inmates awaiting executions who was put to death as part of the state's original plan to execute all eight within a span of 11 days [Reuters report ].
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|12 min
|Really
|35,509
|Why should go for green movers?
|Thu
|jandbmovers
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 4
|Now_What-
|44
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
|Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t...
|Apr 28
|okimar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC