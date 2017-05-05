Arkansas prepares for 1st double execution in United States since 2000

Ledell Lee, 51, who has been on death row since 1993 for killing his neighbour with a tyre tool, was pronounced dead at 11.56pm local time , four minutes before the deadline. Lee is the first of eight Arkansas inmates awaiting executions who was put to death as part of the state's original plan to execute all eight within a span of 11 days [Reuters report ].

