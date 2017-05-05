Arkansas prepares for 1st double exec...

Arkansas prepares for 1st double execution in United States since 2000

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Ledell Lee, 51, who has been on death row since 1993 for killing his neighbour with a tyre tool, was pronounced dead at 11.56pm local time , four minutes before the deadline. Lee is the first of eight Arkansas inmates awaiting executions who was put to death as part of the state's original plan to execute all eight within a span of 11 days [Reuters report ].

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 12 min Really 35,509
Why should go for green movers? Thu jandbmovers 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 4 Now_What- 44
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Apr 28 okimar 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC