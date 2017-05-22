Arkansas Personal Property Assessment Deadline is Wednesday, May 31
Arkansans have until Wednesday, May 31, 2017, to assess personal property and avoid paying a 10 percent penalty. State law requires Arkansas drivers to assess vehicles, pay property taxes and have current insurance before vehicle registration can be renewed.
