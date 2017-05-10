Arkansas Panel OKs Ten Commandments D...

Arkansas Panel OKs Ten Commandments Display at State Capitol

23 hrs ago

An Arkansas panel cleared the way Thursday for a privately-funded Ten Commandments monument to be installed near the state Capitol - perhaps as soon as next month - prompting opponents who call it unconstitutional to vow to sue over the display.

