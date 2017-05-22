Arkansas Officers Raise Money For Spe...

Arkansas Officers Raise Money For Special Olympics During Law Enforcement Torch Run

Arkansas law enforcement officers took to the streets for a good cause on Monday - raising money and awareness for the Arkansas Special Olympics. The Northwest Arkansas leg of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run started in Bella Vista on Monday morning.

