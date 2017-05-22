Arkansas Officers Raise Money For Special Olympics During Law Enforcement Torch Run
Arkansas law enforcement officers took to the streets for a good cause on Monday - raising money and awareness for the Arkansas Special Olympics. The Northwest Arkansas leg of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run started in Bella Vista on Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|General Nuisance
|36,052
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC