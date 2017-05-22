Arkansas man shot in head with arrow; police seek suspect
Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says 41-year-old Raymond Holson told authorities that he drove himself home early Monday after he was struck by the arrow, then called 911. Brown says Holson is in good condition at a Fayetteville hospital after doctors removed the arrow.
