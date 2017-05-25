Arkansas man pleads guilting in casin...

Arkansas man pleads guilting in casino throat slashing, earns 20-year term

3 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A Hot Springs man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to cutting another man's throat during a confrontation at Oaklawn Racing and Gaming last year. Jermaine Levert Hayes, 29, pleaded guilty to a felony count of first-degree battery, and prosecutors opted to let a Garland County Circuit Court jury decide his punishment.

