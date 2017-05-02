Arkansas man charged in slaying of 2 ...

Arkansas man charged in slaying of 2 adults, 2 children

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

A 37-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, her two children and her uncle, whose bodies were found in different locations last week in western Arkansas. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Brian Bliss Travis was arraigned Monday, two days after he told police in an interview that he killed the two adults and two children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min guest 35,480
News Statewide traffic hub in works Mon I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies Mon Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today Mon Chiquita Welch 1
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Apr 28 okimar 2
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... Apr 22 Geezer 2
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug Apr 21 A Hole 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC