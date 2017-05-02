Arkansas man charged in slaying of 2 adults, 2 children
A 37-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, her two children and her uncle, whose bodies were found in different locations last week in western Arkansas. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Brian Bliss Travis was arraigned Monday, two days after he told police in an interview that he killed the two adults and two children, according to a probable cause affidavit.
