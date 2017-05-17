Arkansas link found in French election

Arkansas link found in French election

For the record: New York magazine reports that a white supremacist hacker known as Weev has been linked to efforts to disrupt the election of Emmanuel Macron as president of France. Falsified documents aimed at smearing Macron emerged in the final days of the campaign.

