Arkansas Levee Fails: Flooding Closes 100s of Roads in 3 States

14 hrs ago

An Arkansas levee failed along the Black River near the state's border with Missouri, causing officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Pocahontas and others along the waterway. Water levels reached 29 feet on Tuesday and were expected to rise with additional rainfall on Wednesday, according to KATV .

