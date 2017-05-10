Arkansas lawmakers react to Trump firing FBI director
LITTLE ROCK - Members of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation are stopping short of criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, and none of the state's senators or representatives are so far calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump campaign's possible connections to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bad Dad
|35,556
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Tue
|kennie23
|46
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|Mon
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC