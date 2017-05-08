Arkansas Implements 60-Day Premium Pa...

Arkansas Implements 60-Day Premium Payment Extension for Flood Victims

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr announced a 60-day moratorium on the cancellation/non-renewal of insurance policies for the non-payment of premiums by Arkansans residing in counties declared a disaster by Gov. Asa Hutchinson following the severe weather that occurred in the state in late April. The moratorium applies to all types of insurance policies sold in Arkansas, Kerr said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr ABCs 35,504
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 12 hr Show phartzz 45
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) 13 hr just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,888 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC