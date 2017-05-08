Arkansas Implements 60-Day Premium Payment Extension for Flood Victims
Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr announced a 60-day moratorium on the cancellation/non-renewal of insurance policies for the non-payment of premiums by Arkansans residing in counties declared a disaster by Gov. Asa Hutchinson following the severe weather that occurred in the state in late April. The moratorium applies to all types of insurance policies sold in Arkansas, Kerr said.
