Arkansas Highway department to establish statewide traffic management center
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is establishing a statewide traffic management center, a move that agency officials see as the next step in using technology to ease traffic disruptions. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the $1.9 million initiative will be housed in the department's radio room in Little Rock.
