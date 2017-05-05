Arkansas Governor Signs Bill Scaling Back Eligibility For Arkansas Works Program
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed into law a bill scaling back eligibility for the Arkansas Works program on Thursday . Under the new special session amendment, 60,000 Arkansans will no longer be eligible for the Arkansas Works program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,519
|Why should go for green movers?
|Thu
|jandbmovers
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 4
|Now_What-
|44
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
|Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t...
|Apr 28
|okimar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC