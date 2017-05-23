Arkansas Goes to Pot
On November 8, 2016, 53 percent of Arkansas voters approved Issue 6, a medical marijuana initiative. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment enables Arkansans to use and safely obtain medical marijuana with their doctors' approval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|42 min
|BARNEYII
|36,107
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC