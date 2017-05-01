Arkansas executes Kenneth Williams, 4...

Arkansas executes Kenneth Williams, 4th inmate in 8 days

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Loudon County News

Arkansas executed its fourth inmate in eight days, ending a frantic schedule as the state's supply of a sedative it uses in lethal injections expires at the end of April. Kenneth Williams, 38, initially was sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 killing of Dominique Hurd, a university cheerleader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr guest 35,460
News Statewide traffic hub in works 9 hr I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies 11 hr Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today 14 hr Chiquita Welch 1
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Apr 28 okimar 2
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... Apr 22 Geezer 2
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug Apr 21 A Hole 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC