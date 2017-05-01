Arkansas executes Kenneth Williams, 4th inmate in 8 days
Arkansas executed its fourth inmate in eight days, ending a frantic schedule as the state's supply of a sedative it uses in lethal injections expires at the end of April. Kenneth Williams, 38, initially was sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 killing of Dominique Hurd, a university cheerleader.
