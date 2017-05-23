Arkansas Democrats' dinner renamed to honor Bill Clinton
The Arkansas Democratic Party on Wednesday renamed its annual fundraising dinner in honor of its favorite political son, former President Bill Clinton, nearly a year after dropping Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson's names from the event over the late presidents' slave ownership. The party announced the newly named Clinton Dinner will be held in Little Rock on July 22, with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards headlining the event.
