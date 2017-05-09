Arkansas death chamber flurry ends with fourth execution in eight days
Greenwood's family wrote to Hutchinson asking him to delay Williams' execution so it could ask the Arkansas Parole Board to recommend clemency for the inmate. Before his execution, Williams gave a speech in which he apologized for his acts before he began speaking in tongues.
