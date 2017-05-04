Arkansas Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Appeals to a Nursing Home ...

We are urging an employee of a nursing home in Arkansas to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have proof their employer is involved in significant overbilling of Medicare" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arkansas Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging an employee of a nursing home anywhere in Arkansas to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if their employer is engaged in significant overbilling of Medicare. They are specifically focused on a healthcare provider billing Medicare for performing unnecessary medical procedures on a routine basis.

