Arkansas confirms emerald ash borer in Garland, Montgomery and Pike counties
The emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle that feeds on and kills ash trees, said Scott Bray, spokesman for the Arkansas State Plant Board. Since the first detection in 2014, the beetle is confirmed in the following 17 counties: Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Garland, Hempstead, Hot Springs, Lafayette, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Randolph, Saline and Union.
