Arkansas Carries Out First Double Execution in Two Decades

10 hrs ago

He was convicted of capital murder in 2000 for the death of Cecil Boren, whom he killed after escaping prison while serving a life sentence for the 1998 killing of Dominique Hurd, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff cheerleader. Jack Jones and Marcel Williams were executed last night in Arkansas, marking the first double execution in the us since 2000.

