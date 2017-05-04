Arkansas Carries Out First Double Execution in Two Decades
He was convicted of capital murder in 2000 for the death of Cecil Boren, whom he killed after escaping prison while serving a life sentence for the 1998 killing of Dominique Hurd, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff cheerleader. Jack Jones and Marcel Williams were executed last night in Arkansas, marking the first double execution in the us since 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|7 hr
|Now_What-
|44
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Mellissa
|35,480
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
|Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t...
|Apr 28
|okimar
|2
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Apr 22
|Geezer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC