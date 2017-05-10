Arkansas Attorney General says Beware Scammers After Severe Storms
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office is visiting counties around Arkansas that saw the worst damage after recent severe storms and flooding. Officials will host mobile offices with a message to beware of con artists and price gouging when looking for help after storms and flooding.
