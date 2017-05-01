AR woman killed during severe storms

AR woman killed during severe storms

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

It happened on South Jefferson Street in DeWitt. According to Region 8 News content partner KARK-TV, the woman was lying on her couch when the tree fell onto her mobile home around 6 p.m. A nursing home was also damaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies 1 hr Hostis Publicus 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Question 35,441
News Statewide traffic hub in works 2 hr Barb 1
Asking about elm street update today 4 hr Chiquita Welch 1
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Apr 28 okimar 2
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... Apr 22 Geezer 2
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug Apr 21 A Hole 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC