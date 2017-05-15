Another death row inmate's life spared in Arkansas

By Agence France-Presse A death row inmate scheduled to be executed in an Arkansas prison on Thursday was granted a stay by the highest court in the US state hours before his lethal injection, his attorneys said. Stacey Johnson is the fourth prisoner in Arkansas to receive a reprieve from execution this month, frustrating state authorities' efforts to run a batch through capital punishment before a key drug in the lethal injections expires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.