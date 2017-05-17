Analysis: For Trump, short-term relie...

Analysis: For Trump, short-term relief, long-term risk

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Analysis: For Donald Trump, Robert Mueller offers short-term relief, long term risk The appointment calmed demands from Democrats and was welcomed by some Republicans Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2qunxxN WASHINGTON - The Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate the growing Russia quagmire has given President Trump short-term relief but long-term risks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 19 min guest 35,864
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC