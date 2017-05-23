An Arkansas Judge Participated in a Good Friday Vigil. It May Cost Him His Seat.
On Good Friday afternoon, Judge Wendell Griffen of the Sixth Judicial Circuit in Little Rock , Ark., headed toward Gov. Asa Hutchinson's mansion, where his congregation was about to begin a prayer vigil. Earlier that afternoon, Judge Griffen had ruled on a routine property and contract law case that was assigned to his docket at the last minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sojourners.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Emily
|36,104
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC