Alligator found under seat of Arkansas burglars' vehicle

10 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Police in Arkansas said three men who were kicked out of a bar ransacked a nearby nature center and stole a 3-foot-long alligator. Little Rock police said the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center was burglarized Wednesday night by three intoxicated men who broke into the facility after being ejected from a local bar.

