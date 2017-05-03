Al Heringer IV Elected Chairman of Arkansas Trucking Association
Al Heringer IV was elected chairman of the board of directors of the Arkansas Trucking Association on Wednesday at the organization's annual conference at the Hammons Center in Rogers.
