Adventure Arkansas - Tick Safety For Summertime

Memorial Day weekend has arrived so that means celebrating outside, for this week's Adventure Arkansas we are at the Washington County Extension Office to learn about pesky ticks and how to keep them off! "In the Ozark Region the increase in ticks has been astronomical over the past number of years so to that we have not had a cold winter another reason is because we have so much wildlife," said Kurz. "Long sleeved shirts, light colored cause they are easier to spot, then as well as long pants and then put the cuffs of your pants into your socks so they only have access to the outside of your clothes and not legs and body," said Kurz.

