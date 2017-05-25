Adventure Arkansas - Tick Safety For Summertime
Memorial Day weekend has arrived so that means celebrating outside, for this week's Adventure Arkansas we are at the Washington County Extension Office to learn about pesky ticks and how to keep them off! "In the Ozark Region the increase in ticks has been astronomical over the past number of years so to that we have not had a cold winter another reason is because we have so much wildlife," said Kurz. "Long sleeved shirts, light colored cause they are easier to spot, then as well as long pants and then put the cuffs of your pants into your socks so they only have access to the outside of your clothes and not legs and body," said Kurz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Bad Dad
|36,123
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC