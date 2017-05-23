ABC Homes Golf Classics to help NWA c...

ABC Homes Golf Classics to help NWA children and family

WEBVTT PAIGE: NO DOUBT TODAY WAS APERFECT DAY TO GET OUT AND HELPFAMILIES AND PLAY GOLF WHILEDOING THAT.CRAIG: THE ARKANSAS BAPTISTCHILDREN'S HOMES HOSTED ITS 17THANNUAL TOURNAMENT TODAY.TEAMS FROM ACROSS THE REGIONPLAYED IN ONE OF THE STATE-WIDAGENCY'S MAJOR FUNDRAISERWE RECEIVED THESE PHOTOS OF THEEVENT AT LOST SPRINGS GOLF CLUBIN ROGERS.EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DAVID PERRYAND FORMER BOYS RANCH RESIDENTCLAY YOUNCE ARE SHOWN TEEINGOFF.IT'S ALL TO RAISE MONEY FORCHILDREN AND FAMILIES IN CRISIS.SUCH AS THE NORTHWEST ARKANSASFAMILY CARE HOME IN SPRINGDALE

